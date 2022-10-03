CF Industries Holdings (NYSE:CF) on Monday was raised to Outperform from Sector Perform by analysts at RBC Capital because of a improved outlook for nitrogen fertilizer. The bank raised its price target on CF Industries to $135 from $110 a share.

North American fertilizer makers such as CF Industries can benefit from demand for crops and lower energy prices than in Europe, the bank said. Natural gas prices in Europe surged after Russia invaded Ukraine and cut supplies to Western countries.

“In the near term, we see potential for significant upward estimate revisions as consensus appears to be discounting very conservative nitrogen price forecasts,” Andrew D. Wong, analyst at RBC, said in the Oct. 3 report.

RBC raised its EBITDA estimate for CF Industries to $6 billion from $4.4 billion for 2023, compared with the consensus forecast for $4.7 billion. The bank also lifted its EBITDA estimate for 2024 to $5.2 billion from $3.9 billion.

CF Industries has risen 42% this year, contrasting with a 24% decline for the S&P 500 Stock Index (SP500).

