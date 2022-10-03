Timber stock tumbles 21% on $1.3M stock/warrants offering

Oct. 03, 2022 11:56 AM ETTimber Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TMBR)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Trading charts background

da-kuk

  • Timber Pharmaceuticals' (NYSE:TMBR) stock fell ~21% on Oct. 3 after the company said that it signed an agreement with institutional investors to raise $1.3M from a registered direct offering.
  • The company is selling 13M common shares, and Series 1 common warrants to buy up to 13M shares at $0.10 per share and associated warrant.
  • The Series 1 warrants will be immediately exercisable at $0.10 per share, the company said in an Oct. 3 press release.
  • In a concurrent private placement, Timber agreed to issue to the investors: Series 2 warrants to buy up to 13M shares, and 13K shares of Series B Mirroring Preferred Stock.
  • The company added that the Series 2 warrants will become exercisable six months after issuance at $0.12 per share.
  • In addition, Timber said that it expects to call a special meeting of stockholders to approve a proposal to effect a reverse stock split.
  • The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offerings, which is expected to close Oct. 3, for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.