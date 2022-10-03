Silo Pharma begins pre-IND process for topical ketamine formulation for fibromyalgia
Oct. 03, 2022 12:00 PM ETSilo Pharma, Inc. (SILO)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO) has begun putting together a pre-Investigational New Drug application to submit to the US FDA for SPC-26, its topical formulation of ketamine for fibromyalgia.
- The company is working with Premier Consulting as its regulatory partner. Premier will assist with development of its nonclinical, clinical, clinical pharmacology, and biopharmaceutics strategy.
- Silo (SILO) is pursuing development of SPC-26 with joint development partner Zylö Therapeutics and its Z-pod technology. Pre-clinical studies have indicated that the Z-pod can distribute ketamine in a time-released manner.
