Silo Pharma begins pre-IND process for topical ketamine formulation for fibromyalgia

Oct. 03, 2022 12:00 PM ETSilo Pharma, Inc. (SILO)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Inscription ketamine. Top view of the table with stethoscope, medical mask and stethoscope with syringe. Health care concept

ninitta/iStock via Getty Images

  • Silo Pharma (NASDAQ:SILO) has begun putting together a pre-Investigational New Drug application to submit to the US FDA for SPC-26, its topical formulation of ketamine for fibromyalgia.
  • The company is working with Premier Consulting as its regulatory partner. Premier will assist with development of its nonclinical, clinical, clinical pharmacology, and biopharmaceutics strategy.
  • Silo (SILO) is pursuing development of SPC-26 with joint development partner Zylö Therapeutics and its Z-pod technology. Pre-clinical studies have indicated that the Z-pod can distribute ketamine in a time-released manner.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.