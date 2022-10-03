Akamai quickly gains amid report of takeover approach
Oct. 03, 2022
Akamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM)
- Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) rose 5% amid a report that an unidentified private equity firm has made a takeover approach.
- The PE made an initial approach and the two sides have held discussions, according to Street Insider report, which cited an unidentified source. It's not clear if the PE firm has secured the funding for a deal or if Akamai (AKAM) is a willing seller.
- The latest takeover report comes after Betaville last Tuesday said Akamai (AKAM) may be closer to a deal with a suitor that had previously shown interest in its business.
- Recall Betaville in May said there's speculation that the Akamai may be seeing interest from a mystery buyer. Akamai has a market cap of about $12.8 billion.
- Akamai (AKAM) jumped 4.9% on July 21 on speculation of takeover interest for the cloud services and content delivery.
