Ubisoft working to move owned Stadia games to PC

Oct. 03, 2022 12:04 PM ETUbisoft Entertainment SA (UBSFY), UBSFFGOOG, GOOGLBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor

Latest Electronic Games Debut At E3 Expo

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images News

  • Ubisoft (OTCPK:UBSFY) is working to make sure its players aren't left in the lurch by the coming shutdown of Google's (GOOG) (GOOGL) cloud gaming service Stadia.
  • The company says it's working to bring games owned on Stadia to the Ubisoft Connect PC platform.
  • It's a relatively clear statement in a time of confusion over whether game experiences and game states will be portable off the Stadia platform. Google has said it will refund Stadia-related purchases of hardware and games, but it's unclear what will happen for those who invested hours toward advancing in a particular game world.
  • Ubisoft (OTCPK:UBSFY) also said it would have later details on the impact for its Ubisoft+ subscribers.
  • Google said Thursday that after some low pickup from users, the Stadia service would shut down in mid-January.

