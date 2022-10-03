Saratoga Investment Q2 2023 Earnings Preview
Oct. 03, 2022 12:12 PM ETSaratoga Investment Corp (SAR)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.51 (-19.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $19.9M (+7.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SAR has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward.
Comments