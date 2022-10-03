Acuity Brands Q4 2022 Earnings Preview
Oct. 03, 2022 12:12 PM ETAcuity Brands, Inc. (AYI)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.61 (+10.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.08B (+8.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AYI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.
Comments