Tighter monetary policy to take hold if inflation stays high for longer, Fed's Barkin says

"If we are in a new era — one in which we face inflationary headwinds," that "could require periods where we tighten monetary policy more than has been our recent pattern," said Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin.

The central bank has raised its benchmark interest rate by 300 basis points since it started tightening policy in March, in an aggressive move to wind down inflationary pressures. Yet, consumer prices remain near 40-year highs.

If this new era of higher for longer inflation takes hold, the Fed's 2% inflation target wouldn't change, "nor would its long-run ability to meet that goal, but the appropriate path to achieve it could," Barkin said in his prepared speech.

Since its arguably delayed pivot to hawkish monetary policy, the Fed has made it increasingly clear that it won't stop tightening (reducing demand) until inflation comes down meaningfully.

From the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic two years ago, "we’ve seen vulnerabilities associated with a globally complex supply chain, investments in renewable energy, and changing demographics that may shift labor from being abundant to being scarce, all of which could result in rising cost pressures," Barkin explained.

Earlier, the Fed may have to pull a Bank of England with money supply in the "danger zone."