Immunotherapy developer Estrella BioPharma to merge with SPAC TradeUp

Oct. 03, 2022 12:20 PM ETTradeUP Acquisition Corp. (UPTD)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

SPAC - Special Purpose Acquisition Company -- text on stock market and money background

zimmytws

Immunotherapy drug developer Estrella Biopharma intends to go public through a merger with SPAC TradeUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:UPTD).

The combined company, to be called Estrella Immunopharma, is expected to have a pro forma equity value of $399M, assuming no redemptions.

Based in Emeryville, Calif., Estrella has been developing CD19 and CD20-targeted T-cell therapies for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors using Eureka Therapeutics' ARTEMIS cell receptor platform technologies. The company is headed by Eureka founder and CEO Cheng Liu.

Estrella's drug candidates are still in preclinical testing. It's lead candidate, EB103, is being studied as a potential treatment for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

