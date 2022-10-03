US Supreme Court declines to hear challenge of COVID vaccine mandate for health workers

Oct. 03, 2022 12:29 PM ETNovavax, Inc. (NVAX), BNTX, PFE, MRNABy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor6 Comments

Supreme Court of the United States

bloodua/iStock via Getty Images

  • The US Supreme Court denied certiorari to a case that challenged the Biden administration's mandate that those who work in healthcare facilities that receive federal funding be vaccinated against COVID-19.
  • The case was brought by Missouri and nine other states.
  • The states argued that the mandate violates federal administrative law and infringed on states' rights.
  • The healthcare worker mandate impacts ~10.3M workers at 76,000 healthcare facilities such as hospitals and nursing homes, Reuters reported.
  • COVID-19 vaccine makers: Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX), and Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX).
  • In January, the Supreme Court ruled against striking down the healthcare worker mandate by a 5-4 vote.

Recommended For You

Comments (6)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.