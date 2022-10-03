Credit Suisse Funds delays real estate fund capital raise on market volatility
Oct. 03, 2022 12:27 PM ETCredit Suisse Group AG (CS)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Credit Suisse (NYSE:CS) Funds AG has postponed the capital increase for its Real Estate Fund Green Property, as the market for real estate funds in Switzerland has significantly deteriorated in recent weeks, the company said Monday.
- Preparations for the capital raise have largely been completed as planned, "however, the past weeks have shown that real estate funds are experiencing a persistently difficult phase with high volatility in the market for listed Swiss real estate funds," the company said.
- As such, a successful issue in Q4 2022 cannot be guaranteed, it added. "The fund management will closely monitor the development of the market and will decide in due course on a possible implementation of the capital increase for Credit Suisse Real Estate Fund Green Property."
- Earlier, from a corporate perspective, senior Credit Suisse (CS) executives reportedly called large clients, counterparties and investors to reassure them about the company's liquidity and capital position.
