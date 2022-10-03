Orange County Convention Center to utilize Knightscope K5 ASR
Oct. 03, 2022 12:30 PM ETKnightscope, Inc. (KSCP)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP) has announced partnership with the award-winning Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida.
- The OCCC creates safe, memorable experiences for visitors from around the world and will begin utilizing Knightscope’s K5 Autonomous Security Robot to enhance security and operational efficiency at the massive facility.
- This represents Knightscope's first-ever convention center contract and marks the company's entrance into this area of the security market.
- “As a leader in public safety technologies, Knightscope is committed to augmenting even the most sophisticated security programs by providing simple, safe interactions between technology and people,” said Stacy Stephens, EVP and chief client officer at Knightscope.
