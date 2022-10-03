EMA starts rolling review of Pfizer/BioNTech's Omicron-subvariant adapted shot for kids
Oct. 03, 2022
- The European Union's drug regulator has started a rolling review of Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and German partner BioNTech's (NASDAQ:BNTX) Omicron BA.4/5-subvariant adapted COVID-19 shot for use in children aged 5 to 11 years.
- The European Medicines Agency (EMA) announced the update on Twitter on Monday.
- A rolling review allows the regulator to evaluate information about a drug or vaccine as it becomes available from clinical studies, thus expediting its potential approval.
- The start of the EMA's rolling review comes a week after Pfizer (PFE) and BioNTech (BNTX) said they were seeking the U.S. FDA's nod for use of their adapted vaccine in children aged 5 to 11 years.
