Analyst commentary provided an important catalyst in Monday's midday trading. Wells Fargo (WFC) rose following an upgrade, while a downgrade triggered a slide in DocuSign (DOCU).

In other news, Nutanix (NTNX) received a boost from corporate governance changes. Meanwhile, LiveWire (LVWR) rallied after showing weakness last week following the SPAC deal that brought it public.

Gainers

Wells Fargo (WFC) pushed higher in midday trading, thanks to a positive analyst comment. Shares rose 3% after Goldman Sachs upgraded the bank to Buy from Neutral, citing revenue upside and expense reductions.

At the same time, Goldman downgraded Citigroup (C) to Neutral from Buy, arguing the finance giant will need to build more capital than its peers. Even with the cautious comment, C remained higher by nearly 2% in intraday action.

Nutanix (NTNX) also posted intraday gains, as investors cheered corporate governance changes that seemed to open the door to a possible takeover. Shares climbed about 1% after the firm declassified its board structure and eliminated the supermajority vote requirement.

In other news, LiveWire (LVWR) gained ground in intraday action, rebounding from a weak start to its Wall Street career last week. The electric motorcycle company, which is a spinoff of Harley-Davidson (HOG), saw its shares fall shortly after its debut last week, with the company coming public through a SPAC deal. On Monday, shares surged nearly 19% in midday trading.

Decliner

An analyst's downgrade put pressure on DocuSign (DOCU). Morgan Stanley cut its rating on the digital document signature company to Underweight from Equal-Weight, pointing to leadership changes and ongoing concerns about post-COVID demand.

"We expect continued execution issues," analyst Josh Baer predicted in a note. He added that the challenges related to the firm's leadership change will likely be "exacerbated by the challenging macro environment."

