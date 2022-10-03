Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) +9.4% in Monday's trading after the company said it expects Q3 production of 180K-188K boe/day and full-year output of 168K-176K boe/day, 4K boe/day above previous guidance, supported primarily by stronger oil weighted well performance, according to a new slide presentation.

Murphy (MUR) maintained its FY 2002 planned capital spending guidance of $900M-$950M, prioritizing major Gulf of Mexico projects; the company said it is now the fifth largest producer in the Gulf of Mexico, with 70.2K boe/day in Q2.

The company said it has achieved $440M in long-term debt reduction YTD, moving toward its full-year debt reduction goal of $600M-$650M.

Murphy (MUR) said its long-term goals are "maintaining moderate production growth to maximize value with current portfolio, targeting investment grade credit rating, [and] utilizing the balance sheet for potential M&A and exploration success."

In August, Murphy Oil (MUR) reported stronger than expected Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.93/share on revenues of $1.1B.