Murphy Oil lifts full-year production guidance, reiterates Q3 outlook

Oct. 03, 2022 12:53 PM ETMurphy Oil Corporation (MUR)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Oil platform on the ocean. Offshore drilling for gas and petroleum

NiseriN/iStock via Getty Images

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) +9.4% in Monday's trading after the company said it expects Q3 production of 180K-188K boe/day and full-year output of 168K-176K boe/day, 4K boe/day above previous guidance, supported primarily by stronger oil weighted well performance, according to a new slide presentation.

Murphy (MUR) maintained its FY 2002 planned capital spending guidance of $900M-$950M, prioritizing major Gulf of Mexico projects; the company said it is now the fifth largest producer in the Gulf of Mexico, with 70.2K boe/day in Q2.

The company said it has achieved $440M in long-term debt reduction YTD, moving toward its full-year debt reduction goal of $600M-$650M.

Murphy (MUR) said its long-term goals are "maintaining moderate production growth to maximize value with current portfolio, targeting investment grade credit rating, [and] utilizing the balance sheet for potential M&A and exploration success."

In August, Murphy Oil (MUR) reported stronger than expected Q2 adjusted earnings of $1.93/share on revenues of $1.1B.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.