Brazil’s presidential election heats up, pushing related stocks and ETFs higher

Stocks and exchange traded funds tied to the Brazilian market tracked higher on Monday afternoon as the country's president, Jair Bolsonaro, pushed the divided nation into a run-off in its election against leftist opponent Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Brazil engages in a two-round arrangement for its presidential elections. For the first part, many different candidates face off against one another. Once all the votes are all tallied, a candidate with more than 50% of the votes wins the election. If that doesn't happen, then the top two leading candidates go head-to-head for a run-off vote.

In response to the news, shares of the iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) and iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) popped 9.1% and 8.1% respectively.

Moreover, the Bovespa Index, which is Brazil’s benchmark index, with 84 of the largest market cap stocks, climbed by 4.5%. Other popular Brazilian stocks that have found themselves well into the green include shares of (ABEV) +8.5%, (BAK) +8%, (BSBR) +9.1%, (NYSE:PBR) +11.6%, (NYSE:VALE) +6.5%, (ELP) +9.5%, (BBD) +10%, as well as others.

In broader financial news, major market averages jump out ahead on Monday as the move in cash to bonds is pushing rates down further.