J.B. Hunt expands transload strategy with operations in Seattle, Laredo
Oct. 03, 2022 1:16 PM ETJ.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) has announced its expansion of its transload strategy that includes new operations in Seattle and Laredo, Texas to solve for customers’ needs and provide quick access to outbound rail and highway transport.
- The location will provide a direct opportunity to growing nearshoring operations in Mexico while continuing support for inbound and outbound cross-border traffic.
- “By growing the reach of our transload service and managing the drayage and loading processes for our customers, we can provide new levels of process oversight and visibility into their freight activity, particularly the critical first mile segment.” said Darren Field, President of intermodal and executive VP at J.B. Hunt.
- The company expanded its transload footprint in July with a new facility and operations in Commerce, California to support international cargo in the Los Angeles and Long Beach areas.
Comments