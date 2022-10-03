Honda September U.S. sales fall ~17%

Oct. 03, 2022 1:16 PM ETHonda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

Honda Sign at Car Dealership

tomeng

  • Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on Monday said U.S. sales decreased 17.1% Y/Y to 79,354 vehicles for Sept., marking an improvement over Aug.'s ~38% fall.
  • U.S. sales for Q3 slipped 35.8% to 222,050 vehicles, American Honda said in a statement.
  • The Japanese's automaker stock was trading 3.9% higher at $22.44 in afternoon trading.
  • U.S. car sales for Sept. were 22,901 units (-29.1% Y/Y), while truck sales were 56,453 units (-11% Y/Y).
  • U.S. car sales for Q3 were 64,501 units (-48.2% Y/Y), while truck sales were 157,549 units (-28.8% Y/Y).
  • The company added that U.S. sales of Honda electrified vehicles set a new Sept. record.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.