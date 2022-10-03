Honda September U.S. sales fall ~17%
Oct. 03, 2022 1:16 PM ETHonda Motor Co., Ltd. (HMC)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on Monday said U.S. sales decreased 17.1% Y/Y to 79,354 vehicles for Sept., marking an improvement over Aug.'s ~38% fall.
- U.S. sales for Q3 slipped 35.8% to 222,050 vehicles, American Honda said in a statement.
- The Japanese's automaker stock was trading 3.9% higher at $22.44 in afternoon trading.
- U.S. car sales for Sept. were 22,901 units (-29.1% Y/Y), while truck sales were 56,453 units (-11% Y/Y).
- U.S. car sales for Q3 were 64,501 units (-48.2% Y/Y), while truck sales were 157,549 units (-28.8% Y/Y).
- The company added that U.S. sales of Honda electrified vehicles set a new Sept. record.
