Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) said Monday it submitted an application with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to renew the license for Luminant's Comanche Peak nuclear power plant in Texas through 2053, an additional 20 years beyond its original licenses.

The current licenses for units 1 and 2 of the nuclear plant extend through 2030 and 2033, respectively, and the company is applying to renew the licenses through 2050 and 2053, respectively.

The plant has a capacity of 2,400 MW, enough to power ~1.2M Texas homes in normal conditions and 480K homes in periods of peak demand.

"Comanche Peak is one of the lowest-cost and highest-performing nuclear power plants in the country," Vistra (VST) President and CEO Jim Burke said, adding that "renewing the licenses of this plant is critical for grid reliability and our environment."

