Freshpet gains after reportedly hiring bankers to explore sale
Oct. 03, 2022 1:25 PM ETFreshpet, Inc. (FRPT)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) jumped on Monday after Barron's reported that the company has hired bankers to explore a potential sale of itself.
The development came shortly after Jana Partners disclosed that it holds a 10% stake in the online pet supply retailer and said it wanted to engage with management.
Shares of Freshpet (FRPT) were up 8.17% to $54.18. The stock traded as high as $55.63 earlier in the session.
FRPT is up more than 30% since Jana Partners took its position and the stock has moved back over its 100-day moving average.
Comments