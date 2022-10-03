Freshpet gains after reportedly hiring bankers to explore sale

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) jumped on Monday after Barron's reported that the company has hired bankers to explore a potential sale of itself.

The development came shortly after Jana Partners disclosed that it holds a 10% stake in the online pet supply retailer and said it wanted to engage with management. 

Shares of Freshpet (FRPT) were up 8.17% to $54.18. The stock traded as high as $55.63 earlier in the session.

FRPT is up more than 30% since Jana Partners took its position and the stock has moved back over its 100-day moving average.

