Kiwa Bio-Tech rallies as stockholders sign cooperation agreement with Xiaoman
Oct. 03, 2022 1:34 PM ETKiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corporation (KWBT)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group (OTC:KWBT) shares rockets as the Preferred Stockholders of the company signed a cooperation agreement with a BVI-registered Xiaoman International Holdings.
- Pursuant to the agreement, Xiaoman will assist the Company in seeking potential acquisition targets in digital assets, digital collections, film and television culture, Metaverse and other fields and eventually listing the Company on a national exchange.
- The Preferred Stockholders agreed to vote for the director nominees by Xiaoman and acquisition transactions Xiaoman may propose in board meetings and shareholder meetings.
- KWBT shares jumped +200.0% to $0.0006.
