Natural gas prices (NG1:COM) dropped 5.4% to $6.403/MMBtu on Monday afternoon, reaching a near three-month trading low. The slide has dragged down related ETFs and ETNs, including the United States Natural Gas ETF, LP (NYSEARCA:UNG), First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG) and the United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund, LP (NYSEARCA:UNL)

As of 2:30 p.m. ET, UNG was -5.3% and UNL was -2.7%.

The declines have been even more pronounced in leveraged funds such as ProShares Trust II - ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) and the VelocityShares 3x Long Natural Gas ETN (UGAZF). These investment vehicles have plunged by -10.3% and -13.5%, respectively.

Even with the recent weakness, the sharp hike in natural gas earlier in the year has the sector significantly higher for 2022 as a whole. Year-to-date price action: UNG +72.6%, UNL+77.1%, UGAZF +23.4%, and BOIL +72.8%. While natural gas prices have come down over the past month, they still trade higher in 2022 by 74.1%.

EBW Analytics Group senior analyst Eli Rubin outlined “While demand was particularly weak with Hurricane Ian, Cove Point LNG offline, and weather-driven demand at a seasonal nadir, the soft market is indicative of further downside risks."

Another factor that has natural gas prices edging lower is the recent inventory buildup.

