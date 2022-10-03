Twitter now lets some users edit tweets, but not in the U.S., yet

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) said Monday that its new option that allows tweets to be edited is now a reality for certain Twitter Blue members.

Naturally, Twitter (TWTR) tweeted out the information that Twitter Blue users in Canada, Australia and New Zealand have the capability to edit their tweets, and that the function will soon be available for Twitter Blue members in the United States. The move comes as editing tweets has long been one of the most-requested functions of Twitter (TWTR) users, who have only been able to delete, and not edit tweets until now.

However, editing tweets is still a ways away for everyday Twitter (TWTR) users. Currently, only those people who pay $4.99 a month in the U.S., or the equivalent in their country for Twitter Blue, have access to the edit tweet capabilities, and other features such as ad-free articles.

Twitter (TWTR) shares gave up 3% Monday. Last week, the company's stock got a bump as talent agent and Endeavor Group (EDR) Chief Executive Ari Emanuel called for Twitter (TWTR) and Elon Musk to reach a settlement ahead of their October 17 trial over Musk's attempts to get out of his deal to buy Twitter for $44B.