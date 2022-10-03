Hallmark Financial Services jumps 16% amid report on sale of its specialty book
Oct. 03, 2022 2:27 PM ETHallmark Financial Services, Inc. (HALL)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) soared 16% amid a report that Core Specialty is in discussions to buy the company's specialty book.
- Core Specialty is in advanced talks to acquire Hallmark's (HALL) $450 million specialty book, according to an Inside P&C report.
- The report comes after Hallmark (HALL) announced in late December that it was no longer actively pursuing the previously announced separation of its Specialty Commercial business segment. The company at the time said it wouldn't proceed with the initial public offering of the specialty commercial business.
