Hallmark Financial Services jumps 16% amid report on sale of its specialty book

Oct. 03, 2022 2:27 PM ETHallmark Financial Services, Inc. (HALL)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor

Insurance agent checking policy documents in office.

Chalirmpoj Pimpisarn/iStock via Getty Images

  • Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) soared 16% amid a report that Core Specialty is in discussions to buy the company's specialty book.
  • Core Specialty is in advanced talks to acquire Hallmark's (HALL) $450 million specialty book, according to an Inside P&C report.
  • The report comes after Hallmark (HALL) announced in late December that it was no longer actively pursuing the previously announced separation of its Specialty Commercial business segment. The company at the time said  it wouldn't proceed with the initial public offering of the specialty commercial business.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.