Novo Nordisk bolstered by another late-stage trial of once weekly insulin icodec
Oct. 03, 2022 2:33 PM ETNovo Nordisk A/S (NVO)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Results from the phase 3a ONWARDS 5 trial found that Novo Nordisk's (NVO) insulin icodec bested once-daily basal insulin in terms of lowering A1c.
- Data showed that insulin icodec led to a superior reduction in estimated A1c of –1.68%-points compared with –1.31%-points for the basal insulin.
- In the trial, insulin icodec was given in combination with a dosing guide app.
- There was no statistically significant difference in estimated rates of severe or clinically significant hypoglycemia
- Novo Nordisk (NVO) expects to apply for approval with regulatory authorities in US, the EU, and China in 1H 2023.
- Last month, the company reported results from the ONWARDS 2 trial that compared insulin icodec to Tresiba (insulin degludec).
Comments