SLR Capital Partners secures minority investments from Petershill, HPC
Oct. 03, 2022 2:40 PM ETSLR Investment Corp. (SLRC)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- SLR Capital Partners (NASDAQ:SLRC) has announced that Goldman Sachs Asset Management's Petershill Program and Hunter Point Capital have made passive strategic minority investments in SLR.
- The transaction will provide SLR with additional resources as it pursues its growth objectives and there wont be any change to SLR's investment process, management, or day-to-day operations.
- "We are grateful for the partnership with these leading firms as we seek to continue to deliver high-quality returns to our investors." said Michael Gross, Co-Founder of SLR.
- "SLR is at an inflection point, offering differentiated products to an increasing number of retail and institutional investors. We are thrilled to be in partnership with SLR and its exceptional management team," said Avi Kalichstein, CEO and Co-Founder of HPC.
