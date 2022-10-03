Rubric Capital boosts Mereo BioPharma board nominees slate to five
Oct. 03, 2022 2:49 PM ETMereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Rubric Capital Management has boosted the number of nominees it is backing for Mereo BioPharma (NASDAQ:MREO) to five.
- The fifth nominee is Rubric founder David Rosen.
- In a letter to shareholders, Rosen wrote that "the problems on the Board of Mereo (MREO) run deeper than we anticipated."
- The letter also criticizes Mereo's (MREO) Board for rejecting "our request for a special meeting based on the flimsiest of pretexts."
- Rubric owns ~14% of the company's outstanding shares. The stock is up 4% in Monday afternoon trading.
- In September, Mereo (MREO) slammed Rubric for rejecting an offer to put a Rubric principal and another director on the company's board.
