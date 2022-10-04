Nvidia ceasing all operations in Russia, will relocate employees: report
Oct. 04, 2022
- Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) said on Monday that it would cease all operations in Russia and would give its employees in the country the ability to work from other countries if they choose to do so.
- "After previously suspending shipments to the country, we had continued to maintain our office to support our employees and their families. With recent developments, we can no longer operate effectively there," Nvidia told Reuters via email.
- Last month, Nvidia (NVDA) received a notice from the Biden administration that it could not sell some of its products to China or Russia that could be used for military purposes.
- On Monday, Bank of America reiterated its buy ratings on Nvidia (NVDA) and several other semiconductor companies, citing the reasoning that the group is likely to still benefit from increased cloud computing spending.
