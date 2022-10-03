London's Heathrow will allow traffic to ramp back up

London Heathrow Airport reportedly has told airlines that it plans to lift a cap that is in place on passenger volume at its terminals.

Sources indicate the cap will be lifted later this month.

The cap, which limits daily departing passengers from its terminals to 100K a day, was instituted due to a lack of staffing amid soaring demand that led to long lines and frequent flight delays.

European air carriers that could be impacted include easyJet (OTCQX:EJTTF), Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY), Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCQX:DLAKF), Air France-KLM (OTCPK:AFRAF), SAS Group, Jet2 (OTCPK:DRTGF), Virgin Atlantic, Wizz Air (OTCPK:WZZAF), Finnair (OTCPK:FNNNF), Norwegian Air (OTCPK:NWARF), Icelandair Group (ICEAIR), International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCPK:ICAGY), and Air France-KLM (OTCPK:AFLYY)

North American carriers that could be impacted include American Airlines (AAL), Air Canada (OTCQX:ACDVF), United Airlines (UAL), Delta Air Lines (DAL), and Cargojet (OTCPK:CGJTF)