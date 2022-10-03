Rockwell Automation names Robin Saitz as chief marketing officer
Oct. 03, 2022 3:05 PM ETRockwell Automation, Inc. (ROK)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) on Monday said it had named Robin Saitz as vice president, global marketing and chief marketing officer.
- Saitz joined ROK as part of the company's acquisition of Plex Systems which was completed in Sept. last year.
- "In her new role, Saitz has global responsibility to lead marketing of Rockwell’s full portfolio," ROK said in a statement.
- Earlier in the day, the company said it had agreed to buy Denmark-based Cubic to expand its offering of electrical panels for factories and power plants.
- Rockwell Automation (ROK) stock +5.6% to $227.07 in afternoon trading.
