Akamai may be worth well over $150/share in a potential takeover - analyst
Oct. 03, 2022 3:37 PM ETAkamai Technologies, Inc. (AKAM)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) may be worth well over $150/share in a potential acquisition after a report that the company received a takeover approach, according to Truist.
- Based on a sum-of-the-parts valuation, Akamai (AKAM) could see a value of well north of $150/share, according to Truist analyst Greg P Miller. A $150 price would represent almost 80% upside from its current level. Truist has a buy rating and $125 price target on AKAM.
- Akamai (AKAM) shares surged 4.3% after a Street Insider report earlier Monday that an unidentified private equity firm made a takeover approach and the two sides have held discussions. The latest takeover report comes after Betaville last Tuesday said Akamai (AKAM) may be closer to a deal with a suitor that had previously shown interest in its business.
- In late July a Cowen analyst said that Akamai (AKAM) may be worth $130/share in a possible takeover. A buyer could still see an attractive IRR of ~20% at the $130 price, Cowen analyst Michael Elias said at the time.
- Akamai (AKAM) short interest is 6.5%.
- Akamai (AKAM) jumped 4.9% on July 21 following a Street Insider report about takeover interest for the cloud services and content delivery.
