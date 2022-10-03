Kilroy Realty announces $400M term loan facility
Oct. 03, 2022 4:09 PM ETKilroy Realty Corporation (KRC)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) on Thursday announced a new $400M unsecured term loan facility with a maturity date of Oct. 3, 2026, which include two one-year extension options.
- The term loan also includes a delayed draw feature and a $100M accordion mechanism.
- The borrowing rate under the term loan is variable and subject to a ratings-based pricing grid, currently calculated as one-month adj. SOFR plus 95 bps.
- Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including funding development and redevelopment projects.
- KRC also amended its unsecured revolving credit deal to replace the LIBOR-based interest rate option with an SOFR-based interest rate option for its loan borrowings.
