Kilroy Realty announces $400M term loan facility

Oct. 03, 2022 4:09 PM ETKilroy Realty Corporation (KRC)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) on Thursday announced a new $400M unsecured term loan facility with a maturity date of Oct. 3, 2026, which include two one-year extension options.
  • The term loan also includes a delayed draw feature and a $100M accordion mechanism.
  • The borrowing rate under the term loan is variable and subject to a ratings-based pricing grid, currently calculated as one-month adj. SOFR plus 95 bps.
  • Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including funding development and redevelopment projects.
  • KRC also amended its unsecured revolving credit deal to replace the LIBOR-based interest rate option with an SOFR-based interest rate option for its loan borrowings.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.