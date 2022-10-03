FDA clears Kezar Life Sciences' drug application for autoimmune hepatitis treatment
Oct. 03, 2022 4:12 PM ETKezar Life Sciences, Inc. (KZR)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Clinical-stage biotech Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) on Monday said its investigational new drug application for its inhibitor zetomipzomib for the treatment of autoimmune hepatitis (AIH) had been cleared by the U.S. FDA.
- AIH occurs when the body's immune system attacks the liver, leading to chronic inflammation and damage to liver cells.
- KZR is evaluating zetomipzomib in a phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of AIH patients who have not responded to standard of care treatment or have relapsed.
- The trial aims to enroll 24 patients, and the main goal of the study is the complete response rate, KZR said in a statement.
- KZR stock +1.3% to $8.90 after hours.
Comments