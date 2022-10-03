New York Fed's John Williams peels back the inflation onion

"Clearly, inflation is far too high, and persistently high inflation undermines the ability of our economy to perform at its full potential," New York Fed President John C. Williams said Monday at the 2022 U.S. Hispanic Chamber of Commerce National Conference.

He points to three layers of inflation, comparing it to an onion. "The outer layer consist of prices of globally traded commodities such as lumber, steel, grains, and oil." Those prices soared as demand rebounded from the pandemic. Russia's war in Ukraine also added to the pressure, he said.

The middle layer is made up of products such as furniture, appliances and automobiles. Supply chains became disrupted because of pandemic shutdowns, but soon after the pandemic hit, demand jumped. "There haven't been enough inputs to produce products, and not enough products to sell—all at a time when demand has been sky-high," he said.

The inner layer of the inflation onion is made of the overall balance between supply and demand in the economy, Williams said. "Therein lies our biggest challenge. Prices for services have been rising at a fast rate as the economy has recovered from the recession. In particular, rents for new leases have climbed rapidly," he said. And labor shortages are fueling higher labor costs, leading to broad-based inflationary pressures affecting a wide range of goods and services.

The good news is that prices of many commodities have retreated and global supply chains are improving. However, those won't be enough to bring inflation down to the Fed's objective of 2%. Demand for labor and services continue to outstrip supply and demand for durable goods remains well above what can be produced, Williams, said.

To bring down that demand, the Fed has raised rates for five straight meetings, increasing the federal funds rate to 3.0%-3.25%. And the Federal Open Market Committee expects further increase will be needed. The median FOMC view expects the fed funds rate to reach 4.6% by the end of 2023.

With the effort to reduce demand, to bring the economy more into balance and tamp down inflation, Williams expects real GDP will be close to flat this year and to "grow modestly" in 2023. That, too, will affect the labor market. He sees the unemployment rising from its current level of 3.7% to ~4.5% by the end of next year. With demand cooling, inflation should moderate to ~3% next year, Williams estimated.

"Bringing down underlying inflation—the inner layer of the inflation onion—will take longer, but with monetary policy helping to restore balance between demand and supply, I see inflation moving close to our 2 percent goal in the next few years," he said.

Earlier on Monday, Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin said monetary policy may stay tighter than the Fed's recent pattern if inflationary pressures stay persistently stubborn.