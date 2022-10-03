Sotherly Hotels September operating metrics improve M/M, Y/Y
Oct. 03, 2022 4:16 PM ETSotherly Hotels Inc. (SOHO)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Sotherly Hotels' (NASDAQ:SOHO) same-store portfolio metrics for September saw improvements across the board both M/M and Y/Y, it said Monday.
- The lodging REIT's occupancy rate for its 10 wholly-owned properties came in at 62.2%, up from 58.3% in August and +17.6% from the year-ago period.
- Average daily rate rose to $172.24 from $158.05 in August and +9.4% from September 2021.
- Revenue per room stood at $105.83, rising from $91.04 in the prior month and +23.6% a year before.
- "Fueled by an improved returned-to-office rate and an expanded conference schedule, group and transient business travel activity demonstrated an encouraging recovery in September," said Dave Folsom, the company’s president and CEO.
