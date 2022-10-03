AXT stock tumbles 15% after the bell on preliminary revenue miss amid macro woes

  • AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) stock tumbled 15.4% after the bell on Monday as the semiconductor maker's Q3 preliminary revenue missed expectations, hurt by weakening macroeconomic conditions, particularly slow demand in China.
  • AXTI expects Q3 preliminary revenue to be $34M-$35M, below its guidance of $39M-$41M. Consensus estimate is $39.97M.
  • "... our business is not immune to the effects throughout the supply chain of a deteriorating macroeconomic environment," said AXTI CEO Morris Young.
  • AXTI's actual Q3 results have not been audited and may differ materially from the preliminary estimates given.
  • The company will report Q3 results after market close on Oct. 27.
  • Shares of AXTI have fallen 22.5% YTD.

