AXT stock tumbles 15% after the bell on preliminary revenue miss amid macro woes
Oct. 03, 2022 4:22 PM ETAXT, Inc. (AXTI)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) stock tumbled 15.4% after the bell on Monday as the semiconductor maker's Q3 preliminary revenue missed expectations, hurt by weakening macroeconomic conditions, particularly slow demand in China.
- AXTI expects Q3 preliminary revenue to be $34M-$35M, below its guidance of $39M-$41M. Consensus estimate is $39.97M.
- "... our business is not immune to the effects throughout the supply chain of a deteriorating macroeconomic environment," said AXTI CEO Morris Young.
- AXTI's actual Q3 results have not been audited and may differ materially from the preliminary estimates given.
- The company will report Q3 results after market close on Oct. 27.
- Shares of AXTI have fallen 22.5% YTD.
