Urstadt Biddle Properties adopts stock buyback program for up to 2M shares
Oct. 03, 2022 4:25 PM ETUrstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Urstadt Biddle Properties' (NYSE:UBA) board has authorized the company to repurchase up to 2M shares of the REIT's common stock and class A common stock, the company said Monday.
- The stock buyback plan replaces a previous repurchase program that was announced in June 2017. The new program has no expiration date and may be discontinued at any time. The company will fund any share repurchases with available cash.
- Urstadt Biddle (UBA) shares were unchanged in after-hours trading.
- In February, the company acquired a shopping center in Shelton, Connecticut, for $33.6M.
