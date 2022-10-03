Western Midstream (NYSE:WES) said Monday it signed a letter of intent with Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) to explore opportunities to produce and deliver low-carbon intensity oil and gas products through their existing asset bases in Texas' Delaware Basin and Colorado's DJ Basin.

Western Midstream (WES) said it will explore installing carbon capture facilities on its natural gas plants and other major gathering and treating facilities, while Occidental (OXY) will explore installing carbon capture facilities on its upstream oil and gas activities.

The two companies also plan to consider opportunities to provide carbon management services to other point source emitters who are interested in reducing their carbon emissions.

Western Midstream's (WES) strong free cash flow could enable it to boost an already high 7% distribution yield to a very high 12% yield, Daniel Thurecnt writes in an analysis published on Seeking Alpha.