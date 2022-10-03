STAG Industrial reports no buildings materially damaged by Hurricane Ian

  • STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) said Monday that none of its buildings in Florida, Georgia nor the Carolinas have been materially damaged from Hurricane Ian.
  • "All of our buildings in Ian's path are able to support normal tenant operations," said STAG President and CEO Bill Crooker.
  • The REIT's asset exposure in Florida stood at 2.9% of annualized base rent as of June 30. Exposure in North and South Carolina was 12.7%.
  • The company's portfolio consisted of 559 buildings in 40 states with approximately 111.5M rentable square feet.
