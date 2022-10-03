STAG Industrial reports no buildings materially damaged by Hurricane Ian
Oct. 03, 2022 4:28 PM ETSTAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment
- STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) said Monday that none of its buildings in Florida, Georgia nor the Carolinas have been materially damaged from Hurricane Ian.
- "All of our buildings in Ian's path are able to support normal tenant operations," said STAG President and CEO Bill Crooker.
- The REIT's asset exposure in Florida stood at 2.9% of annualized base rent as of June 30. Exposure in North and South Carolina was 12.7%.
- The company's portfolio consisted of 559 buildings in 40 states with approximately 111.5M rentable square feet.
- SA contributor Stefan Redlich believes STAG Industrial presents "the buying opportunity you have been waiting for."
Comments (1)