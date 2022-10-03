Medalist Diversified REIT sells Clemson Best Western University Inn for ~$10M

  • Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRRannounced that Medalist Diversified, the operating partnership of the company, completed a successful sale of Clemson Best Western University Inn, located in Clemson, South Carolina, to an unaffiliated purchaser on September 29, 2022. 
  • The property sold for $10,015,000.
  • After retiring the mortgage payable of $7,750,000 and payment of closing costs, the company realized approximately $1.8M in net cash from the sale of the property.
  • Including the release of reserves and escrows held by the lender, the company generated ~$3.2M in unrestricted cash from the transaction.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.