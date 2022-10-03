Medalist Diversified REIT sells Clemson Best Western University Inn for ~$10M
Oct. 03, 2022 4:38 PM ETMedalist Diversified REIT, Inc. (MDRR)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) announced that Medalist Diversified, the operating partnership of the company, completed a successful sale of Clemson Best Western University Inn, located in Clemson, South Carolina, to an unaffiliated purchaser on September 29, 2022.
- The property sold for $10,015,000.
- After retiring the mortgage payable of $7,750,000 and payment of closing costs, the company realized approximately $1.8M in net cash from the sale of the property.
- Including the release of reserves and escrows held by the lender, the company generated ~$3.2M in unrestricted cash from the transaction.
