Essex Property's Michael Schall to retire as CEO, president; Angela Kleiman to succeed
Oct. 03, 2022 4:47 PM ETEssex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) announced Monday that CEO and President Michael J. Schall is expected to retire starting on March 31, 2023. He will then continue to serve on the board and will remain on as a part-time employee.
- Angela L. Kleiman, the company's senior executive vice president and chief operating officer, has been appointed to succeed Schall, who served as Essex's (ESS) CEO since 2011.
- Kleiman will assume the role of president and CEO on April 1, 2023. She joined the board on October 3.
- She first started at Essex (ESS) in 2009 to lead the institutional co-investment program, and later served as its CFO from 2015 to 2020. She played an instrumental role in the $4B acquisition and integration of BRE Properties (BRE) which closed in 2014.
- Oreviously, (Sep. 19) Essex Property declared a quarterly dividend of $2.20 per share.
Comments