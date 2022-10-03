Adamis Pharmaceuticals considers sale of company as part of strategic alternatives review
Oct. 03, 2022 4:57 PM ETAdamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation (ADMP)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) has begun a review of strategic and financing alternatives that could include a sale of the company or its marketed products.
- Other potential options are a merger, reverse merger, and/or seek additional financing.
- Shares are up 7% in after-hours trading.
- Adamis has hired Raymond James as a strategic advisor.
- The company's two products are Symjepi (epinephrine) and Zimhi (naloxone) injections.
- In September, Adamis (ADMP) was dealt a major setback when its COVID-19 candidate Tempol did not achieve the primary endpoint in a Phase 2/3 clinical trial.
