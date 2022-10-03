Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) said Monday its North American Phosphates business was affected by significant flooding and high winds from Hurricane Ian that caused "modest damage" to its Florida facilities and to supporting infrastructure.

Mosaic's (MOS) early assessments indicate phosphate production could decline by 200K-250K metric tons, split roughly evenly between Q3 and Q4, with repairs expected to be completed over the next 1-2 weeks.

The fertilizer company said the timing of shipments also was affected by the storm, estimating Q3 phosphates sales volumes of 1.6M-1.65M tons, as port and rail closures delayed late shipments in the quarter to October.

Mosaic (MOS) said last week that no chemicals leaked during the storm.

Citing recent phosphate production challenges and the stock's narrowing valuation discount relative to peers, Mosaic (MOS) shares were downgraded Monday at RBC Capital.