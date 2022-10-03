Brink's acquires NoteMachine for $179M to ramp up ATM managed services business

Oct. 03, 2022 5:06 PM ETThe Brink's Company (BCO)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor

  • Brink's (NYSE:BCO) said Monday it acquired NoteMachine, which manages over 9K ATMs in the U.K., for ~$179M or 5x adj. EBITDA.
  • For the fiscal year ended June 30, NoteMachine generated ~$131M revenue and ~$36M adj. EBITDA at current exchange rates.
  • The acquisition, which is expected to be accretive to BCO's earnings in the first year, was financed with cash and its existing credit facility.
  • The deal expands footprint of BCO's ATM managed services business to ~130K ATMs worldwide.
  • David Dove, leader of BCO's global ATM managed services business, will oversee NoteMachine's management.
  • "We will leverage NoteMachine's fully integrated model, including its global TestLink parts business, to support growth across financial institution and retail customer segments," said Dove.
  • In Q3, BCO repurchased 501.6K shares for $27.3M and an average price per share of $54.36.
  • BCO now has ~$223M remaining under its existing buyback program.

