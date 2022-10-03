Building products distributor BlueLinx buys Vandermeer Forest Products for $67M
Oct. 03, 2022 5:08 PM ETBlueLinx Holdings Inc. (BXC)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Building products distributor BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC) on Monday said it had acquired privately-held Vandermeer Forest Products for $67M.
- The deal value includes Vandermeer's distribution facility and real estate in Washington for $3.6M and $63.4M for the business.
- The deal was funded through cash on hand and is expected to be immediately accretive to EPS, BlueLinx (BXC) said in a statement.
- According to BXC, Vandermeer was founded in 1972 and serves more than 250 customers across the Pacific Northwest, Alaska, Hawaii, British Columbia and Alberta.
- "With the addition of Vandermeer, we now have a footprint that spans coast-to-coast and serves all 50 states, including direct access to Seattle and Portland, two of the fastest growing metro areas in the United States," said BXC CEO Dwight Gibson.
- BXC stock earlier closed +5.1% at $65.25.
