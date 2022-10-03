Carriage Services announces departure of CFO Ben Brink

Oct. 03, 2022 5:13 PM ETCarriage Services, Inc. (CSV)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) has announced the departure of Ben Brink, Executive Vice President and CFO.
  • Ben has agreed to stay at Carriage in a transition role through year-end 2022 while we initiate a search for his replacement, and to be available in a consulting role through June 30, 2023.
  • "As consideration for being available in a consulting role through June 30, 2023 as part of Ben’s severance package, we offered him the choice of $1M cash or 30,000 CSV shares." said Mel Payne, Chairman and CEO.

