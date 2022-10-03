ATS Automation Tooling Systems to acquire system integrator ZI-ARGUS
Oct. 03, 2022 5:15 PM ETATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATSAF), ATA:CAATA:CABy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- ATS Automation Tooling Systems (OTCPK:ATSAF) said Monday it will acquire ZI-ARGUS, a subsidiary of Zuellig based in Bangkok, Thailand.
- Financial terms were not disclosed.
- ZIA is an independent automation systems integrator in the ASEAN region and Australia, focusing on process control, factory floor automation, data center and Industry 4.0 digitization solutions.
- ZIA will join ATSAF's process automation solutions business, which provides complete automation solutions for the process and manufacturing industries.
- ZIA will strengthen ATSAF's position in high-growth automation and digitalization markets in the region, while also accelerating its digitalization journey.
Comments