Lockheed Martin among others to nab $5.1B Naval Air Systems contract
Oct. 03, 2022 5:21 PM ETLockheed Martin Corporation (LMT)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA1 Comment
- Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) among others awarded an estimated aggregate ceiling of $5.1B for firm-fixed-price modifications to a previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract.
- These modifications exercise options for the production and delivery of the following sonobuoy capability categories: bathythermograph, passive, active/passive combo, multistatic source, multistatic receiver, and special mission in support of annual training, peacetime operations and testing expenditures, as well as, to maintain sufficient inventory to support the execution of Major Combat Operations based on Naval Munitions Requirements Process.
- The companies have an opportunity to compete for individual orders.
- Lockheed Martin will perform work in Manassas, Virginia;
- Work is expected to be completed in September 2027.
- The Naval Air Systems Command is the contracting activity.
