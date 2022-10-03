Ray Dalio says he doesn't think cash is trash anymore

Oct. 03, 2022 5:22 PM ETBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor8 Comments

TechCrunch Disrupt San Francisco 2019 - Day 1

Kimberly White

  • Ray Dalio, the founder of hedge fund Bridgewater Associates, has pivoted his view Monday about cash as an asset, saying he no longer thinks it's trash.
  • "As John Maynard Keynes is credited with saying: 'When the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do, sir?' Along these lines, the facts have changed and I’ve changed my mind about cash as an asset: I no longer think cash is trash," he wrote in a Twitter post.
  • Cash, meanwhile, saw inflows of $30.3B, while global equity funds experienced outflows of $7.8B for the week through September 21, said Bloomberg Television anchor Caroline Hyde, citing data from EPFR Global.
  • In a follow-up tweet, Dalio pointed out that the Federal Reserve's interest-rate hikes and balance sheet runoff puts cash at "about neutral" and "neither a very good or very bad deal."
  • In mid-September, Dalio called for rates at 4.5% and a corresponding 20% haircut on stocks.

