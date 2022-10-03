Definity Financial acquires a majority stake in McDougall Insurance

Oct. 03, 2022 5:22 PM ETDefinity Financial Corporation (DFY:CA)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Definity Financial (TSX:DFY:CA) has increased its ownership interest in McDougall Insurance from ~25% to 75% for cash consideration of $217M, bringing its total investment to $251M.
  • Combining McDougall's operating income with Definity's other broker investments, Definity expects to generate operating income from them in excess of $40M annually.
  • The transaction is expected to be immediately accretive to operating ROE and operating EPS.
  • The acquisition was completed on Oct. 3, 2022 and was financed by Definity's excess capital position.
  • "We are excited to strengthen our partnership with Definity, which we believe will enable us to accelerate our growth plans and further our ambition to reach an annual premium base of $1B." said Ross McDougall, CEO, McDougall.

